Nagpur civic polls: BJP candidate injured in scuffle

10:49

But when Shingne reached the spot, he was allegedly attacked by a group of more than 100 persons and suffered injuries, he said. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against one person and others, who are yet to be identified, a senior police official said. The police were examining the CCTC footage and conducting a probe to ascertain what actually happened, he said. Voting was underway on Thursday for elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Nagpur. PTI

A BJP candidate was injured during a scuffle with a group people ahead of the civic polls in Nagpur, police said on Thursday. The incident took place around midnight on Thursday. Bhushan Shingne, the BJP candidate from ward no. 11 of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, had gone to the Gorewada area after he came to know that some anti-social elements were trying to vitiate the atmosphere and distribute money, party's city chief Dayashankar Tiwari told reporters.