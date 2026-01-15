HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
My name was not on list: Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

Thu, 15 January 2026
12:02
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi cast her vote at a polling station in Mumbai as polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections was underway. 

Chaturvedi complained that she couldn't find her name in the voter list and was directed to another polling booth, where she was able to cast her vote. She urged citizens to turn out in large numbers and exercise their voting rights. 

"Upon arriving at the polling station where I usually vote, I found that my name was not on the list. I was directed to another location where I cast my vote. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote in large numbers and to please check their polling booth details before going to vote. It is very important to vote for a party that has earned our trust over the years," Chaturvedi told ANI. 

29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra have gone to the polls today as a high-voltage campaign came to an end, setting the stage for a decisive political contest in key urban centres including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

