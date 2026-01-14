Mumbai votes today, 1,700 in race for 227 BMC seats

00:20

File image





In a press release, the civic body said preparations for polling were completed on Wednesday with the distribution of EVMs and other election materials carried out at 23 divisional centres in the metropolis.





Voting will start at 7.30 am and end at 5.30 pm, while counting of votes will be conducted at 23 designated centres across Mumbai under the supervision of the respective Returning Officers (ROs) on January 16.





As per the release, the corporation has finalised counting centres for all 227 wards.





Each centre has been equipped with secure strong rooms for custody of election materials, including EVMs, and arrangements have been made to ensure transparency during the counting process.





Civic officials said polling staff reported in large numbers since Wednesday morning and all required materials, including voter lists, seals, indelible ink and official documents, were handed over to them after due verification.





More than 25,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai to oversee elections to the BMC and vote counting.





A total of 10,231 polling stations have been set up across Mumbai and 64,375 officers and staff have been deployed for duty. -- PTI

As many as 1,700 candidates will vie for 227 seats in the key elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with the civic body saying on Wednesday all arrangements have been made for peaceful and orderly polling on Thursday.