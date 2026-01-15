HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mahayuti together for money, power: Raut

Thu, 15 January 2026
12:09
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Mahayuti, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have come together for "money and power". 

Raut said the political atmosphere in Mumbai has shifted noticeably in recent days, with voters more aware of their right to vote. He asserted that Marathi identity was not part of Mahayuti's agenda, which is why Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have united to protect Marathi interests.

"Three political parties have come together purely for power and money; Marathi identity is not part of their agenda. That is why Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have united on a single platform to protect Marathi interests," Raut said while addressing a press conference here. Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). -- ANI

