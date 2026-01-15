Mahayuti together for money, power: Raut

12:09





"Three political parties have come together purely for power and money; Marathi identity is not part of their agenda. That is why Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have united on a single platform to protect Marathi interests," Raut said while addressing a press conference here. Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). -- ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Mahayuti, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have come together for "money and power".