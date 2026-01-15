HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maharashtra Civic Polls: Aamir Khan praises BMC arrangements

Thu, 15 January 2026
16:27
Superstar Aamir Khan reached a polling booth on Thursday to cast his vote during the ongoing Maharashtra civic elections. The actor was seen arriving at the polling station and later stepped out to speak to the media.

After casting his vote, Khan spoke about the importance of voting and praised the arrangements at the polling booth. While talking to reporters, he spoke about "casting votes" and the "good arrangements" made by the civic body. He said, "I would tell everyone to definitely cast their precious votes. BMC has made very good arrangements here." 

Earlier in the day, Aamir Khan's former wife Reena Dutta also visited a polling booth to cast her vote. She was joined by their children, actor Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. After voting, the trio posed for pictures outside the polling station and proudly showed their inked fingers. -- ANI

