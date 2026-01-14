HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha civic polls: Six held for attacking contestant's husband in Nanded

Thu, 15 January 2026
The police arrested six persons and detained two juveniles on Wednesday, a day after the husband of a Congress candidate contesting civic polls in Nanded was attacked on suspicion of distributing cash to voters, officials said. 

The complainant Shivaji Bhalerao and his friend Dnyaneshwar Kamble were attacked by a group of six to seven men who arrived on three motorcycles on Tuesday in Bhagyanagar area. 

The police registered a case under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BMS), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act. 

The police recovered Rs 10,000 cash stolen by the accused. -- PTI

