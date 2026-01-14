Maha civic polls: Six held for attacking contestant's husband in Nanded

00:22





The complainant Shivaji Bhalerao and his friend Dnyaneshwar Kamble were attacked by a group of six to seven men who arrived on three motorcycles on Tuesday in Bhagyanagar area.





The police registered a case under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BMS), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.





The police recovered Rs 10,000 cash stolen by the accused. -- PTI

The police arrested six persons and detained two juveniles on Wednesday, a day after the husband of a Congress candidate contesting civic polls in Nanded was attacked on suspicion of distributing cash to voters, officials said.