Follow Rediff on:      
Maha civic polls: EVM damaged, Sena leader's home attacked in Dhule

Thu, 15 January 2026
17:28
Dhule in Maharashtra witnessed civic poll violence over the past 48 hours, including two groups scuffling and damaging an EVM and a mob attacking the residence of a Shiv Sena leader, the police said. 

The residence of Shiv Sena's Dhule district chief Manoj More at Krushi colony in Deopur was attacked by a mob of 20 persons on the issue of withdrawal of candidature on Wednesday evening, an official said. 

A group barged into More's house, pelted stones and damaged vehicles, allegedly over a dispute between him and BJP's Vilas Shinde on withdrawing candidature, the official added. 

Cases have been registered against supporters of both More and Shinde under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting and unlawful assembly, the official said. 

On Thursday morning, two groups had a scuffle in a school in ward number 18 in Dhule, following which some persons entered the polling booth and damaged an EVM, the police official said. 

The poll process was stalled for over an hour due to this, he added. 

"The process started after a new EVM was put in place. The process of registering a case is underway. Police has been deployed in large numbers there to maintain law and order," the official informed. 

Polls to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra took place on Thursday. Votes will be counted on Friday. -- PTI

