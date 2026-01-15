Maha civic polls: As voting ends, SEC Waghmare says turnout 46-50%

18:31





State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare told PTI Videos, after voting ended at 5:30pm, that the turnout so far is 46-50 percent.





He said this is higher than the figure for the 2017 civic polls and that he was satisfied with the turnout.





As per SEC data, the voter turnout was 41.13 percent till 3.30 pm across the state.





As at 3:30pm, Kolhapur led with a voter turnout of 50.85 percent.





It was 41.08 percent in Mumbai, 36.95 percent in Pune, 41.23 percent in Nagpur, 43.67 percent in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 39.64 percent in Nashik.





Counting of votes will begin at 10am on Friday, including 25 places in Mumbai.





Final results are expected by 4pm. -- PTI

