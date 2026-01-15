Kerala: Two sports trainees found hanging in hostel, probe launched

16:44





The deceased were identified as Sandra A (18) of Chaliyam Kozhikode district and Vyshnavi V(15) of Muthakkal Thiruvananthapuram district.





According to the police, Sandra was an athletics trainee studying in Plus Two, while Vyshnavi was a kabaddi player and a Class 10 student.





The incident came to light around 5 AM when fellow hostel inmates noticed that the duo had not reported for the morning training session.





When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, hostel authorities broke open the door and found both girls hanging from ceiling fans in the room, the police said.





The police said Vyshnavi was staying in a different room but had spent Wednesday night in Sandra's room.





Both were seen by other hostel inmates before 12.30 am, police added.





An FIR was registered based on the complaint of SAI centre in charge, the police said.





Vaishavi was found hanging from a ceiling fan near the door of the room no 21 at top floor using a bedsheet, the FIR said. It also stated that Sandra was found hanging from another ceiling fan in the same room, also using a bedsheet. -- PTI

