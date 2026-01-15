HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala revises inmates wages, skilled prisoners to get up to Rs 620/day

Thu, 15 January 2026
22:17
The Kerala government has revised the wages of prisoners engaged in various works in jails, with skilled workers set to earn up to Rs 620 per work day, as per a recent government order. The order, dated January 9 and issued by the home department, said the revision comes after nearly seven years. 

It stated that the wage revision was considered to protect human rights and to ensure a decent life for prisoners after completing their jail terms. 

The order noted that Kerala prisons currently have six wage categories, compared to three categories skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled followed in jails in other parts of the country. 

It also noted that wages paid in Kerala jails were much lower than those in prisons in Karnataka, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi. 

As per the revised rates, prisoners engaged in skilled work will be paid Rs 620 per working day, while those engaged in semi-skilled and unskilled work will receive Rs 560 and Rs 530, respectively. 

The order also said prisoners in open jails engaged in rubber tapping would be given additional incentives based on production during the Onam season, the quantum of which would be decided by the government. 

Currently, unskilled prisoners receive Rs 63 per workday, semi-skilled prisoners Rs 127, and skilled prisoners Rs 168. -- PTI

