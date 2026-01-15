HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J-K Police attach property of Pak-based terror handler in Poonch

Thu, 15 January 2026
18:42
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached the immovable property of a Pakistan-based terror handler in Poonch district, officials said.

The action followed court directions in connection with a case registered at Mandi Police Station. The attached property consists of 10 kanal and 14 marlas (approximately 58,261.5 square feet) of land in Mandi tehsil, with an estimated value of Rs 22.05 lakh.

According to the officials, the land belongs to Abdul Aziz, a resident of Chamber Kanari. Aziz is currently operating as a terror handler in Pakistan.

The officials said the accused had earlier exfiltrated to Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). Since then, he has been involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of India, they said.

Aziz was declared a proclaimed offender by the court after he continued to evade the legal process. Despite repeated attempts by the Poonch Police to arrest him, he remained at large, leading the court to order the attachment of his property, the officials said.

The attachment was carried out by the police in coordination with the Revenue Department after completing all legal formalities, including verification and documentation, they added. -- PTI

