LIVE
Iranian airspace closure impacts IndiGo flights to CIS countries, Europe, Turkiye

Thu, 15 January 2026
15:23
image
IndiGo's flights to CIS countries, Europe and Turkiye have been impacted due to the Iranian airspace closure, an official said. The airline, which has a fleet of more than 400 planes, flies to over 45 international destinations.

The official told PTI that flights to Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Tbilisi (Georgia) have been impacted, and some of the services have been cancelled. 

These countries are part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Services to European cities and Istanbul (Turkiye) have also been impacted due to the closure of the Iranian airspace. "Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives," IndiGo said in a post on X.

Flights of Air India have been also impacted by the closure of Iranian airspace. Tensions are escalating between Iran and the US, and there are fears that the situation could lead to a military conflict. PTI

