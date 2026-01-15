HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

International flights may be impacted: Air India after Iran airspace closure

Thu, 15 January 2026
Share:
10:12
image
Due to the airspace closure in Iran, amid rising turmoil, international flights from India are now diverting their route, resulting in delays. In this regard, Air India on Thursday issued a travel advisory informing passengers of potential delays in international flights overflying the region and cancellations, when rerouting is not possible. 

The advisory read, "Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled." The airlines further requested passengers to stay updated with flight status before heading to the airport. The airlines highlighted the safety of passengers and crew, apologising for the inconvenience. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BMC polls: 7.12% turnout in 2 hours
LIVE! BMC polls: 7.12% turnout in 2 hours

Maha votes in civic body polls, all eyes on Mumbai
Maha votes in civic body polls, all eyes on Mumbai

Polling for 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards in these municipal corporations began amid tight security at 7.30 am and will conclude at 5.30 pm. A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.

Look who's turned up to vote in Mumbai!
Look who's turned up to vote in Mumbai!

Here are the famous faces who turned up to vote.

RSS chief criticises NOTA, says it indirectly promotes...
RSS chief criticises NOTA, says it indirectly promotes...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) polls and commented on the NOTA option, stating it indirectly helps promote an unwanted candidate.

Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs
Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs

Electors in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be required to present either a voter photo ID card or any one of the 12 alternative identity documents approved by the State Election Commission to cast their...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO