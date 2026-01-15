International flights may be impacted: Air India after Iran airspace closure

10:12





The advisory read, "Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled." The airlines further requested passengers to stay updated with flight status before heading to the airport. The airlines highlighted the safety of passengers and crew, apologising for the inconvenience. -- PTI

