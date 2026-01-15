IndiaUS trade pact very close, talks on pending issues on

18:17





The negotiating teams of both sides are discussing virtually all pending issues, he said.





"Its very near, but we can not put a deadline because that will happen...when both sides are ready and they feel that this is the right time to announce," he told reporters in New Delhi.





The talks between India and the US had never broken down, and both sides remained engaged, he added. In the last week of December, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a virtual meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.





The December meeting between Goyal and Greer happened after the visit of a delegation led by Deputy USTR Rick Switzer on December 10 and 11.





In his arrival speech on January 12, the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor asserted that both sides are actively engaged to firm up a trade deal.





The imposition of steep 50 percent tariffs by the Trump administration has strained the bilateral relations. -- PTI

