India prepares return of citizens from Iran amid unrest

23:06





On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday received a telephone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.





The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran.





"Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran," Jaishankar said in a post on X.





Earlier, the MEA issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid travel to Iran until further notice and has asked those already in Iran to leave immediately using available commercial flights.





"In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the MEA said in a release.





The fresh warning follows an earlier advisory issued by the Centre on January 5, amid mounting concerns about the worsening security situation in Iran.





Separately, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest opportunity. -- PTI

The ministry of external affairs is preparing to facilitate the return of Indian nationals to India from Iran amid the evolving situation in the country, according to sources.