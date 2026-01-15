Hema Malini votes for security, progress, clean air

10:04

After casting her vote for the BMC elections, veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini says, "I urge everyone to come out and vote. Just like I came this morning to vote. If you want security, progress, clean air, and pothole-free roads in Mumbai, then we all have to take responsibility and vote. Only by exercising your right to vote will you be able to make Mumbai, which I believe is the best city in the world, even better. I request all the citizens of Mumbai to come and vote for the right people."