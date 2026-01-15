HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Has EC hired a sanitiser agency: Uddhav on indelible ink controversy

Thu, 15 January 2026
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Thursday raised allegations of electoral malpractice happening in the ongoing local body polls across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. 

Thackeray alleged that the indelible ink, which is put on the fingers of electors after voting, is being easily removed with nail polish remover and sanitisers, allowing certain people to seemingly vote more than once. 

He said that such a situation is proof of 'collusion' between the ruling Mahayuti and the State Election Commission (SEC). "Perhaps this is the first election where so many complaints are coming in that the ink applied is coming off immediately. There is collusion between the Election Commission and the ruling party. Many irregularities are happening," Thackeray alleged during a press conference. 

Calling for action to be taken against the election commissioner, he took a jibe at the poll body, asking whether they had "hired a sanitiser agency" to allow for the ink to be removed so easily. "Has a sanitiser agency hired by Election Commission? I think action should be taken against the Election Commissioner. What have they done in the last nine years? The Election Commission is a servant, not a king. I urge you to come out in large numbers and vote," he said. 

"There are many people who are not aware of what their polling booth is...so many problems are coming up," he added. In the press conference, he showed alleged proof on his mobile regarding the removal of ink by sanitiser or nail polish remover, saying that "this clearly shows that democracy is being killed here." 

"Why is the election commissioner taking a salary? The BMC election is happening after nine years. What did they do for 9 years? This is the public's money. It seems that our workers need to sit at the election commissioner's office everyday, to ask them what all work they have done," he said. He further trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the real reason for wanting to implement 'One Nation One Election' is to have 'serious chaos' and to 'win them one way or other'. Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). -- ANI

