Early bird Akshay Kumar votes

The actor arrived early at the Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan polling station in Mumbai to complete the voting process. After casting his vote, Akshay spoke to reporters outside the polling station.





While speaking to reporters, the actor emphasised the importance of voting and encouraged people to take part in the election process. Urging citizens to come out and vote, the actor said, "Today is the BMC election... I would urge everyone to definitely vote so that we can choose the right person through voting." -- ANI

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to reach a polling booth on Thursday morning to cast his vote in the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.