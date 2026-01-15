HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cong leader booked for threatening municipal commissioner

Thu, 15 January 2026
20:19
Congress leader Rajeev Gowda has been booked for threatening the Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda over the removal of his banner from a busy junction in the town in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district. 

The Shidlaghatta town police booked Rajeev Gowda on a complaint lodged by Amrutha Gowda on Wednesday. 

Rajeev Gowda, who had contested 2023 assembly polls on the Congress ticket and lost, has been booked on the charges of threatening a public servant and provoking breach of peace, criminal intimidation and criminal force to determine public servant under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

In her complaint the Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council Commissioner said that under the leadership of Rajeev Gowda, a promotion event was organised, and flex banners/posters carrying his photograph were installed across the town. 

As these banners were obstructing public movement and traffic at places including the fort area of the city, they were removed and kept in the office. 

After coming to know of this, Rajeev Gowda, on January 12 contacted the Commissioner over her mobile phone and threatened her saying that the banners should be reinstalled. 

"He further threatened me in abusive language, stating that if I did not comply, I would have to face consequences, that I would be driven out of the Taluk, that he would incite people to assault officers," Amrutha Gowda said in her complaint. -- PTI

