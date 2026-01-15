HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cargo container sucked into Air India A350 plane engine

Thu, 15 January 2026
Share:
16:12
File pic
File pic
An Air India wide-body A350 aircraft's right engine was damaged after it sucked in a cargo container at the Delhi airport amid dense fog on Thursday morning, according to a source. 

The airline said the aircraft has been grounded for a thorough investigation, and there could be potential disruptions on select routes operated with the A350 aircraft. 

"Air India confirms that Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route. Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine. 

"The aircraft was safely positioned to the designated parking stand, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board," the airline said in a statement. The source told PTI that after landing, the aircraft's right engine sucked in the cargo container, causing significant damage to the engine. Regretting the inconvenience caused to passengers, the airline said it is proactively assisting them with alternative travel arrangements and refunds, as preferred. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Same ink used in other elections: Maha EC
LIVE! Same ink used in other elections: Maha EC

Videos show 'indelible' ink getting wiped off, BMC reacts
Videos show 'indelible' ink getting wiped off, BMC reacts

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has refuted reports that indelible ink marks on voters' fingers were being wiped off during the ongoing civic polls. The BMC clarified that the Municipal Commissioner had not made any such...

Maha civic poll: Thackerays, Sachin, Bhagwat vote
Maha civic poll: Thackerays, Sachin, Bhagwat vote

Here are the famous faces who turned up to vote.

SC raps Mamata govt over ED I-PAC raid drama, stays FIR
SC raps Mamata govt over ED I-PAC raid drama, stays FIR

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over the Enforcement Directorate's allegations of obstruction by the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during raids related to a coal-pilferage scam. The court...

Kharge slams Modi over Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment
Kharge slams Modi over Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the redevelopment of the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, alleging the destruction of historical heritage for personal branding. The project has faced...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO