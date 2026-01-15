HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Booth number kai? A new issue on polling day

Thu, 15 January 2026
13:30
image
So you have been a diligent voter and have verified your voter details on the Maharashtra election site, downloaded the same on your phone, identified your polling station on google maps and land up on time on Thursday morning.

And voila, one simple question stumps you. 

'Booth number kai?'

The school where you cast your vote has around 20 polling booths, all numbered. So which of these is yours?

You realise you cannot enter one and ask if that booth has your details?

And since the uniformed cop has asked you to shut off your phone, there's no one you can call for help either.

In desperation you come out of the school, certain that the help desks on the way, all manned by block level officers and election agents handling the voter lists, can help.

But they are overcrowded.

Apparently this was a common issue that my voting station, the Anjuman e Islam school off SV Road in Bandra West.

The BLOs and agents were clearly outnumbered, and overwhelmed by the number of requests for polling booth details.

One wise man said, 'Ask him, he has a device and can find the details.'

Clearly not, as the person with the handheld had no clue how to operate the device.

People kept going from one table to another, all under the benign gaze of the assembled policemen.

Finally you manage to get a person with a working handheld, and you go back to the school to join the queue at the polling booth.

All around you, as you see the affirmation of the priceless gift from the nation, you walk back with pride.

We may not be a perfect nation, heaven knows we have enough woes besetting us, but hey, we are, and we will remain, a democracy.

-- Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff

