HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bollywood's changed, it's a communal thing: AR Rahman

Thu, 15 January 2026
Share:
19:39
Music composer A R Rahman./ANI Photo
Music composer A R Rahman./ANI Photo
Less work has been coming his way, says celebrated music composer A R Rahman, attributing it to a power shift within the Hindi film industry in the last eight years and also perhaps to "a communal thing" though one not in his face. 

It comes to him as "Chinese whispers", the Oscar winner told BBC Asian Network in an interview. 

"I'm not in search of work. I want work to come to me; the sincerity of my work to earn things. I feel it's a jinx when I go on in search of things," he said. 

Asked if he faced any prejudice in the Hindi film industry when he started out in the 1990s, Rahman said, "Maybe I didn't get to know all this stuff. Maybe God concealed all this stuff. But for me I never felt any of those, but the past eight years, maybe, because the power shift has happened." 

"People who are not creative have the power now to decide things and this might have been a communal thing also but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family'," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bollywood's changed, it's a communal thing: AR Rahman
LIVE! Bollywood's changed, it's a communal thing: AR Rahman

The Puzzling Failure of PSLV-C62
The Puzzling Failure of PSLV-C62

'A solid motor, once ignited, burns until the propellant is exhausted. It cannot simply stop mid-burn,' said a retired senior ISRO official. 'That is what makes this failure puzzling.'Venkatachari Jagannathan reports on the latest PSLV...

RSS chief criticises NOTA, says it indirectly promotes...
RSS chief criticises NOTA, says it indirectly promotes...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) polls and commented on the NOTA option, stating it indirectly helps promote an unwanted candidate.

Setback for Vijay, SC turns down 'Jana Nayagan' makers' plea
Setback for Vijay, SC turns down 'Jana Nayagan' makers' plea

The Supreme Court declined to hear a plea from the producer of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' regarding censor board clearance, directing them to the Madras High Court. The case involves delays in certification and political undertones in the film.

'China Wants India On A Tight Leash'
'China Wants India On A Tight Leash'

'China's basic purpose of taking the Shaksgam Valley was access to the Indian Ocean.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO