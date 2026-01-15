HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BMC rejects claims of indelible ink marks coming off

Thu, 15 January 2026
Actress Divya Dutta votes
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday rejected reports claiming that the indelible ink marks on voters' fingers were being wiped off during the ongoing civic polls and that the BMC chief had acknowledged the matter. 

The civic body said in a statement that such media reports were factually incorrect. It also asserted that BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had not commented in this regard. The municipal commissioner has not made any statement whatsoever about indelible ink being wiped off after voting.

Therefore, there is no factual basis to the reports being circulated in the media, the BMC administration said. As per procedure, polling staff apply indelible ink to one finger of the voter's left hand at the time of casting the vote on the electronic voting machine at the polling station. 

In the BMC, 1,700 candidates are vying for Mumbai's 227 electoral wards. A total of 10,231 polling stations have been set up across Mumbai, and 64,375 officers and staff have been deployed for duty. PTI

