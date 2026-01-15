HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BMC polls counting to begin at 10am tomorrow

Thu, 15 January 2026
11:28
Suniel Shetty votes
The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will start at 10 am on Friday, civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said on Thursday. Voting was underway on Thursday for the BMC and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

Gagrani told reporters that due to the short gap between polling and counting, the counting of votes for all civic wards will start at 10 am on Friday. This could result in the declaration of results later than usual. "It may take an hour longer than usual," Gagrani said. PTI

The highest turnout of 11.57 per cent was recorded in ward number 18 in the western suburbs, while the lowest turnout of 1.68 per cent was reported in ward number 162 in the eastern suburbs till 9.30 am.

Here are the famous faces who turned up to vote.

Parents of Kashmiri students studying in Iran have appealed to the Indian government to evacuate their children due to ongoing tensions and protests in the country. They cite difficulties in communication and travel arrangements.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) polls and commented on the NOTA option, stating it indirectly helps promote an unwanted candidate.

