BMC polls counting to begin at 10am tomorrow

11:28

Suniel Shetty votes





Gagrani told reporters that due to the short gap between polling and counting, the counting of votes for all civic wards will start at 10 am on Friday. This could result in the declaration of results later than usual. "It may take an hour longer than usual," Gagrani said. PTI

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will start at 10 am on Friday, civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said on Thursday. Voting was underway on Thursday for the BMC and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra.