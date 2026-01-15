BMC polls: Change in counting process may delay results tomorrow

21:37

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said counting of votes polled in the elections on Thursday will begin at 10 am across 23 centres in the metropolis.





As in past elections, the counting of all wards will not start simultaneously - instead, votes from two wards will be counted at a time.





This means counting for only 46 wards will begin at 10 am, instead of all 227 wards at once.





According to the officials, due to this changed counting process, no trends will be available for all 227 seats as soon as the process begins, unlike in the past.





There is a possibility that the results for all seats may be declared very late, they said.





At a press conference held at the civic headquarters last week, BMC officials said that counting votes from just two wards at a time would speed up the process, as all available human resources would focus on those two wards.





On Thursday, while speaking to media persons, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani acknowledged that there could be a delay in announcing the final results of all seats and that the vote-counting process may be delayed by about an hour. -- PTI

