BMC polls: 7.12% turnout in 2 hours

Thu, 15 January 2026
10:42
Lyricist Gulzar votes
Lyricist Gulzar votes
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Election: Voter turnout until 9:30  am is 7.12%. 

As polling got underway on Thursday in 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra, voters across Mumbai and other cities turned up at polling stations to exercise their franchise, with participation seen from first-time voters, senior citizens, and families. 

Voting began at 7:30 am today, with people queuing at their respective polling booths. 

A total of 1,700 candidates are set to contest the polls in Mumbai. At the Pali-Chimbai Municipal School polling station in Mumbai, long queues of voters were observed, reflecting public engagement in the civic electoral process. 

Citizens are keen to make their voices heard in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. 

A first-time voter, Purvi, 22, expressed her excitement after casting her ballot. "I am 22 years old. This is the first time I am casting my vote. My message for the youth is to come out and cast their votes in large numbers. I am casting my vote, keeping in mind that the government should provide good facilities for the people," She told ANI.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BMC polls counting to begin at 10am tomorrow

BMC poll records mere 6.98% voter turnout till 9:30 am

The highest turnout of 11.57 per cent was recorded in ward number 18 in the western suburbs, while the lowest turnout of 1.68 per cent was reported in ward number 162 in the eastern suburbs till 9.30 am.

Look who's turned up to vote in Mumbai!

Here are the famous faces who turned up to vote.

Indian airlines cancels US flights as Iran shuts airspace

Parents of Kashmiri students studying in Iran have appealed to the Indian government to evacuate their children due to ongoing tensions and protests in the country. They cite difficulties in communication and travel arrangements.

RSS chief criticises NOTA, says it indirectly promotes...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) polls and commented on the NOTA option, stating it indirectly helps promote an unwanted candidate.

