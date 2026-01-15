BMC polls: 7.12% turnout in 2 hours

10:42

Lyricist Gulzar votes





As polling got underway on Thursday in 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra, voters across Mumbai and other cities turned up at polling stations to exercise their franchise, with participation seen from first-time voters, senior citizens, and families.





Voting began at 7:30 am today, with people queuing at their respective polling booths.





A total of 1,700 candidates are set to contest the polls in Mumbai. At the Pali-Chimbai Municipal School polling station in Mumbai, long queues of voters were observed, reflecting public engagement in the civic electoral process.





Citizens are keen to make their voices heard in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.





A first-time voter, Purvi, 22, expressed her excitement after casting her ballot. "I am 22 years old. This is the first time I am casting my vote. My message for the youth is to come out and cast their votes in large numbers. I am casting my vote, keeping in mind that the government should provide good facilities for the people," She told ANI.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Election: Voter turnout until 9:30 am is 7.12%.