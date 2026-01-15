HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assamese student assaulted in MP hostel, 5 booked

Thu, 15 January 2026
21:23
File image
File image
A 22-year-old postgraduate student from Assam was allegedly assaulted by five peers at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) hostel at Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, following which the five were expelled and booked, an official said on Thursday. 

The incident comes close on the heels of the death of student Anjel Chakma, from Tripura in the North East, in Dehradun in Uttarakhand last month, causing national outrage and triggering calls for action and laws against such hate crimes. 

An FIR was registered against the five accused students shortly before midnight on Wednesday on the complaint of Hiros Jyoti Das, a postgraduate student of economics from Assam at IGNTU, Anuppur sub-divisional officer of police Naveen Tiwari said. 

The accused were booked under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 296 (obscene acts and words), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said. 

"The university informed us that the five students were expelled by the disciplinary committee from the university a day earlier. We registered the FIR after receiving a complaint from Das. As per Das, when he was returning to his hostel room from the washroom. the accused allegedly asked him where he was from and what he was doing at the university. 

They then assaulted him around 4 pm on Tuesday," the officer said. -- PTI

