Air India to deploy new Dreamliner on Mumbai-Frankfurt route from Feb 1

This is the first Dreamliner that has joined the Air India fleet after its takeover by the Tata Group in January 2022. The airline operates flights five times every week between Mumbai and Frankfurt.





In a release on Thursday, Air India said it will start deploying the line-fit or custom-made Dreamliner featuring new cabin interiors on the Mumbai-Frankfurt route starting from February 1.





The airline also has a codeshare partnership with Lufthansa that allows its passengers to take seamless connections beyond Frankfurt to 29 destinations across Europe and select points in North America and South America, the release said.





The loss-making Air India expects to induct five more wide-body planes -- A350-1000s and B787-9s -- this year.





Air India has placed orders for 350 Airbus and 220 Boeing planes.





Of the Airbus order, six wide-body A350s have already been inducted into the Air India fleet and 51 narrow-body B737-8s are with Air India Express. -- PTI

