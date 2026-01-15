HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India to deploy new Dreamliner on Mumbai-Frankfurt route from Feb 1

Thu, 15 January 2026
Share:
20:43
image
Air India will deploy its first custom-made Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Mumbai-Frankfurt route starting from February 1. 

This is the first Dreamliner that has joined the Air India fleet after its takeover by the Tata Group in January 2022. The airline operates flights five times every week between Mumbai and Frankfurt. 

In a release on Thursday, Air India said it will start deploying the line-fit or custom-made Dreamliner featuring new cabin interiors on the Mumbai-Frankfurt route starting from February 1. 

The airline also has a codeshare partnership with Lufthansa that allows its passengers to take seamless connections beyond Frankfurt to 29 destinations across Europe and select points in North America and South America, the release said. 

The loss-making Air India expects to induct five more wide-body planes -- A350-1000s and B787-9s -- this year. 

Air India has placed orders for 350 Airbus and 220 Boeing planes. 

Of the Airbus order, six wide-body A350s have already been inducted into the Air India fleet and 51 narrow-body B737-8s are with Air India Express. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bollywood's changed, it's a communal thing: AR Rahman
LIVE! Bollywood's changed, it's a communal thing: AR Rahman

The Puzzling Failure of PSLV-C62
The Puzzling Failure of PSLV-C62

'A solid motor, once ignited, burns until the propellant is exhausted. It cannot simply stop mid-burn,' said a retired senior ISRO official. 'That is what makes this failure puzzling.'Venkatachari Jagannathan reports on the latest PSLV...

RSS chief criticises NOTA, says it indirectly promotes...
RSS chief criticises NOTA, says it indirectly promotes...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) polls and commented on the NOTA option, stating it indirectly helps promote an unwanted candidate.

Setback for Vijay, SC turns down 'Jana Nayagan' makers' plea
Setback for Vijay, SC turns down 'Jana Nayagan' makers' plea

The Supreme Court declined to hear a plea from the producer of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' regarding censor board clearance, directing them to the Madras High Court. The case involves delays in certification and political undertones in the film.

'China Wants India On A Tight Leash'
'China Wants India On A Tight Leash'

'China's basic purpose of taking the Shaksgam Valley was access to the Indian Ocean.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO