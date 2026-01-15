HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AAP leader flags marker pens for polls; comes off easily

Thu, 15 January 2026
Share:
12:15
image
Ruben Mascarenhas, Working President, AAP, Mumbai flags the use of marker pens instead of indelible ink for the civic polls. He says, "Ink-marks being made on Voter's fingers by using 'marker pens' instead of Govt manufactured indelible ink, is easily wearing off by the simple use of 'Nail Polish Remover' as I demonstrate, in this video. Totally Unacceptable. Elections are being reduced to a farce."

An average of 6.98 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday, officials said. Polling began at 7.30 am amid tight security arrangements across Mumbai and will continue till 5.30 pm.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Raj Thackeray raises a stink over PADU voting machines
LIVE! Raj Thackeray raises a stink over PADU voting machines

BMC poll records mere 6.98% voter turnout till 9:30 am
BMC poll records mere 6.98% voter turnout till 9:30 am

The highest turnout of 11.57 per cent was recorded in ward number 18 in the western suburbs, while the lowest turnout of 1.68 per cent was reported in ward number 162 in the eastern suburbs till 9.30 am.

Setback for Vijay, SC turns down 'Jana Nayagan' makers' plea
Setback for Vijay, SC turns down 'Jana Nayagan' makers' plea

The Supreme Court declined to hear a plea from the producer of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' regarding censor board clearance, directing them to the Madras High Court. The case involves delays in certification and political undertones in the film.

X to stop Grok from generating sexualised AI content
X to stop Grok from generating sexualised AI content

Microblogging platform X has implemented technological measures to prevent its Grok AI chatbot from generating images of real people in revealing clothing in jurisdictions where it is illegal, following government pressure over obscene...

'China Wants India On A Tight Leash'
'China Wants India On A Tight Leash'

'China's basic purpose of taking the Shaksgam Valley was access to the Indian Ocean.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO