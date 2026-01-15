AAP leader flags marker pens for polls; comes off easily

12:15





An average of 6.98 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday, officials said. Polling began at 7.30 am amid tight security arrangements across Mumbai and will continue till 5.30 pm.

Ruben Mascarenhas, Working President, AAP, Mumbai flags the use of marker pens instead of indelible ink for the civic polls. He says, "Ink-marks being made on Voter's fingers by using 'marker pens' instead of Govt manufactured indelible ink, is easily wearing off by the simple use of 'Nail Polish Remover' as I demonstrate, in this video. Totally Unacceptable. Elections are being reduced to a farce."