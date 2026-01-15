HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

40 kg of heroin seized in Amritsar; four operatives held

Thu, 15 January 2026
Share:
19:04
File image
File image
The Punjab police on Thursday said it has busted a narcotic smuggling module, recovering 40 kg of heroin, and arrested four operatives. 

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police, Amritsar, busted the module, officials said. 

Those arrested have been identified as Narinder Singh alias Nanni, Suraj, Jacob Masih and Ajay Kumar alias Ravi, all residents of Kot Isse Khan in Moga. 

Apart from recovering the heroin haul, police teams have also impounded their two cars, each bearing a Punjab and Uttar Pradesh registration numbers, being used for transporting the narcotics consignment. 

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused had collected a large heroin consignment on the directions of a their handler, who is a habitual narco-smuggler, to supply to different locations in Punjab, according to preliminary investigation. 

CI Amritsar received specific information about a drug smuggling network being operated on the directions of the habitual narco-smuggler, who is also a proclaimed offender, with the help of his accomplices, officials said. 

It was also revealed that his associates were in Amritsar to collect a huge consignment of heroin. 

"Acting swiftly, police teams laid a 'naka' (checkpoint) on Amritsar-Tarn-Taran Highway and intercepted the four individuals. During their search, 40 kilograms of heroin have been recovered from their possession," the DGP said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP-Sena to sweep Mumbai civic polls: Axis exit poll
LIVE! BJP-Sena to sweep Mumbai civic polls: Axis exit poll

The Puzzling Failure of PSLV-C62
The Puzzling Failure of PSLV-C62

'A solid motor, once ignited, burns until the propellant is exhausted. It cannot simply stop mid-burn,' said a retired senior ISRO official. 'That is what makes this failure puzzling.'Venkatachari Jagannathan reports on the latest PSLV...

RSS chief criticises NOTA, says it indirectly promotes...
RSS chief criticises NOTA, says it indirectly promotes...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) polls and commented on the NOTA option, stating it indirectly helps promote an unwanted candidate.

Setback for Vijay, SC turns down 'Jana Nayagan' makers' plea
Setback for Vijay, SC turns down 'Jana Nayagan' makers' plea

The Supreme Court declined to hear a plea from the producer of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' regarding censor board clearance, directing them to the Madras High Court. The case involves delays in certification and political undertones in the film.

'China Wants India On A Tight Leash'
'China Wants India On A Tight Leash'

'China's basic purpose of taking the Shaksgam Valley was access to the Indian Ocean.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO