40 kg of heroin seized in Amritsar; four operatives held

19:04

File image





The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police, Amritsar, busted the module, officials said.





Those arrested have been identified as Narinder Singh alias Nanni, Suraj, Jacob Masih and Ajay Kumar alias Ravi, all residents of Kot Isse Khan in Moga.





Apart from recovering the heroin haul, police teams have also impounded their two cars, each bearing a Punjab and Uttar Pradesh registration numbers, being used for transporting the narcotics consignment.





Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused had collected a large heroin consignment on the directions of a their handler, who is a habitual narco-smuggler, to supply to different locations in Punjab, according to preliminary investigation.





CI Amritsar received specific information about a drug smuggling network being operated on the directions of the habitual narco-smuggler, who is also a proclaimed offender, with the help of his accomplices, officials said.





It was also revealed that his associates were in Amritsar to collect a huge consignment of heroin.





"Acting swiftly, police teams laid a 'naka' (checkpoint) on Amritsar-Tarn-Taran Highway and intercepted the four individuals. During their search, 40 kilograms of heroin have been recovered from their possession," the DGP said. -- PTI

