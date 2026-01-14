UP To Develop 3,000 Sq Km Alongside Yamuna Expressway

11:34





The expressway's robust connectivity with Delhi, Agra, and the NCR has augmented its investment quotient for the manufacturing, services, and logistics sectors.





The planned development area will include industrial, residential, commercial and mixed-use zones, while aiming to curb unregulated urbanisation in the region.





"A large number of big-ticket projects are proposed to be developed in the Yamuna Expressway region, including a 1,000-acre semiconductor and electronics manufacturing cluster park," a senior Uttar Pradesh official said.





More than 200 new factories are under construction in the expressway's periphery.





Commissioned in 2012 to decongest the Delhi-Agra National Highway, the access-controlled Agra-Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway has evolved from a transit corridor into a key pillar of the state's industrial revival.





The Yogi government is seeking to transform the expressway into a major engine of investment, employment generation and planned urban growth.





Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, the nodal agency (YEIDA), is tasked with supporting the state government's $1 trillion economy vision. YEIDA is following a model of planned development to position UP on the national and global investment map.





-- Virendra Singh Rawat, Business Standard

To boost industrial growth in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Yogi Adityanath government plans to develop about 3,000 square kilometre (sq km) of land flanking the 165-km Yamuna Expressway in western Uttar Pradesh.