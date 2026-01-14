HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP cop duped of Rs 5 lakh by people posing as e-commerce firm staff

Wed, 14 January 2026
18:17
A case has been lodged against unidentified people who posed as operators of an e-commerce company and allegedly duped an Azamgarh constable of Rs 5.43 lakh by promising high returns on an online investment, the police said on Wednesday. 

According to the police, the FIR under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act was lodged on Tuesday at Rasra Kotwali on a complaint by Antalesh Kumar, a resident of Pachhua village under the Rasra area. 

According to the FIR, Kumar received a link on Telegram claiming to be from a major e-commerce company, with its head office in Mumbai. 

Trusting the brand name, he began investing money through the link between July 31 and December 29, 2025. 

Kumar claimed that he transferred amounts ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.45 lakh on multiple occasions, investing a total of Rs 5,43,836 during the period. 

However, when he attempted to withdraw money due to personal need, the amount could not be retrieved and his account was subsequently deleted. -- PTI

