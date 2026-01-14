Three new diarrhoea cases reported in Indore

23:31





Indore chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said the new patients with diarrhoea symptoms came to the Bhagirathpura Primary Health Centre, where they were provided treatment.





On Tuesday, five new cases of the water-borne disease were detected in the area.





A total of 440 patients were admitted to different hospitals since the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak began in the locality on December 29, of which 413 were discharged after recovery, he stated.





According to the CMHO, currently 27 patients are hospitalised, eight of whom are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).





The administration has officially confirmed six deaths so far in Bhagirathpura due to vomiting and diarrhoea caused by consumption of contaminated tap water.





However, local residents have claimed that 23 patients, including a six-month-old child, have died due to the outbreak. -- PTI

Three new cases of diarrhoea were reported on Wednesday from Bhagirathpura in Indore, India's cleanest city which is battling an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water, a Madhya Pradesh health department official said.