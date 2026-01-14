Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of D-day

15:17

The cousins visited the temple with their wives and children to offer prayers to Mumbadevi, revered as the patron goddess of Mumbai. The visit is symbolic as the Thackeray cousins have claimed that they are fighting the election together to save Mumbai.





Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant were also present with the Thackeray cousins at the temple. Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, will be held on Thursday and votes will be counted on Friday. PTI

A day before the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray visited the iconic Mumbadevi temple here on Wednesday.