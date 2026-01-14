HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of D-day

Wed, 14 January 2026
Share:
15:17
The Thackeray cousins at Bal Thackeray's memorial
The Thackeray cousins at Bal Thackeray's memorial
A day before the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray visited the iconic Mumbadevi temple here on Wednesday. 

The cousins visited the temple with their wives and children to offer prayers to Mumbadevi, revered as the patron goddess of Mumbai. The visit is symbolic as the Thackeray cousins have claimed that they are fighting the election together to save Mumbai. 

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant were also present with the Thackeray cousins at the temple. Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, will be held on Thursday and votes will be counted on Friday. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of D-day
LIVE! Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of D-day

2nd ODI Updates: Kohli out for 23 as India struggle
2nd ODI Updates: Kohli out for 23 as India struggle

Telangana: 500 strays killed to fulfil poll promises
Telangana: 500 strays killed to fulfil poll promises

In a fresh incident of stray dog killings, around 200 canines were allegedly killed in Telangana's Kamareddy district, taking the toll to about 500 in the last one week, police said on Tuesday.

Girls in North India told to stay home, bear kids: DMK MP
Girls in North India told to stay home, bear kids: DMK MP

DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran sparked controversy by contrasting women's education in Tamil Nadu with the situation in North India, claiming that women in the North are encouraged to stay home and bear children.

Why Venezuela Did Not Celebrate Maduro's Fall
Why Venezuela Did Not Celebrate Maduro's Fall

Years of repression and disappearances have taught Venezuelans, the hard way, not to voice either their anger or their joy, observes Radha Roy Biswas who spent her formative years in Venezuela.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO