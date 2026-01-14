HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets extend losses for 2nd day

Wed, 14 January 2026
Share:
16:16
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Wednesday, extending their previous day's losses, due to weakness in IT, consumption, and select banking blue-chip stocks amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows and fresh tariff-related uncertainties also unnerved investors, traders said. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 244.98 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 83,382.71. During the day, it fell 442.49 points or 0.52 per cent to 83,185.20. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 66.70 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 25,665.60. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the biggest laggards. On the other hand, Tata Steel, NTPC, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of D-day
LIVE! Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of D-day

2nd ODI Updates: Kohli out for 23 as India struggle
2nd ODI Updates: Kohli out for 23 as India struggle

Telangana: 500 strays killed to fulfil poll promises
Telangana: 500 strays killed to fulfil poll promises

In a fresh incident of stray dog killings, around 200 canines were allegedly killed in Telangana's Kamareddy district, taking the toll to about 500 in the last one week, police said on Tuesday.

Girls in North India told to stay home, bear kids: DMK MP
Girls in North India told to stay home, bear kids: DMK MP

DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran sparked controversy by contrasting women's education in Tamil Nadu with the situation in North India, claiming that women in the North are encouraged to stay home and bear children.

Why Venezuela Did Not Celebrate Maduro's Fall
Why Venezuela Did Not Celebrate Maduro's Fall

Years of repression and disappearances have taught Venezuelans, the hard way, not to voice either their anger or their joy, observes Radha Roy Biswas who spent her formative years in Venezuela.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO