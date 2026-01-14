Shiv Sena leader alleges cash distribution in Pune wards by rival candidates

00:54

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe/ANI Photo





Addressing a press conference after the campaigning for elections concluded. Gorhe said rival candidates in the fray against Shiv Sena nominees in Kausarbaug, Kondhwa, and Katraj resorted to distributing money and intimidation to influence the voters.





"We have received complaints from some wards about the distribution of money, intimidation by some of the rivals contesting against our party workers. The election commission should take cognisance of these complaints and take action," Gorhe said.





Gorhe has directed Shiv Sena candidates from these areas to approach the respective deputy commissioners of police and lodge complaints.





She said that although officials posted in areas where money distribution had occurred in the previous elections were transferred, their "activities" had merely shifted elsewhere.





"The records of officials transferred over the past six months should be scrutinised. Complete transparency must be ensured at polling stations," she added. -- PTI

