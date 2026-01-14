HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

President Murmu on two-day visit of Punjab, Rajasthan from tomorrow

Wed, 14 January 2026
Share:
18:27
image
President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit of Punjab and Rajasthan from Thursday, her office has said. 

The President will grace the 50th annual convocation ceremony of Guru Nanak Dev University at Amritsar on Thursday, it said. 

On January 16, Murmu will grace the 21st convocation ceremony of Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology at Jalandhar, said the statement issued on Wednesday. 

On the same day, she will grace the 1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya organised by Ramanand Mission at Jaipur, it added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd ODI Updates: Rana strikes; Conway bowled for 16
2nd ODI Updates: Rana strikes; Conway bowled for 16

LIVE! Influencer Harsha quits Sanatan Dharma promotion
LIVE! Influencer Harsha quits Sanatan Dharma promotion

India again advises citizens to avoid travel to Iran amid unrest
India again advises citizens to avoid travel to Iran amid unrest

India has strongly advised its nationals to avoid travelling to Iran due to the deteriorating security situation and widespread anti-government protests.

Spanish firm says capsule sent data after failed ISRO mission
Spanish firm says capsule sent data after failed ISRO mission

A Spanish startup, Orbital Paradigm, claims its payload, KID, survived the failed PSLV-C62 mission and transmitted data, despite ISRO's silence on the matter. The mission, carrying 16 satellites, failed due to issues in the rocket's...

Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?
Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?

People in Iran have taken to the streets as daily life has become increasingly difficult.Rising prices of food, fuel and basic necessities, job scarcity, and the falling value of money have fuelled wider anger and anti-government unrest...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO