Pak resorting to border mischief to deflect focus from internal issues: Ladakh LG

Talking to PTI, Gupta also dismissed China's claim over the Shaksgam valley and said "this is not India of 1962. This is India of 2026 and they should understand this". Responding to a question about Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's statement that at least eight terror camps are still active across the border, the Lt Governor said Pakistan will have to face consequences for its misbehavior. Operation Sindoor is not over yet. If Pakistan continues to such activities, then it will have to face the consequences, Gupta said, adding, "The way voices of separatism are being raised in places like Balochistan, Sindh, Karachi and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan will not be able to survive for long and its disintegration is inevitable." -- PTI

Pakistan is indulging in mischief along the borders, including sending drones, in an attempt to divert attention from its internal problems, particularly its poor financial situation, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Wednesday, asserting that its disintegration is inevitable.