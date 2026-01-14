HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Owaisi urges Jaishankar to evacuate Hyderabad student stranded in Iran

Wed, 14 January 2026
22:34
image
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to evacuate a woman student from Hyderabad, who is stranded in Iran amid widespread violence in the Islamic Republic. 

Owaisi was responding to a request made by the woman's father to him on X, seeking the evacuation of his daughter, who is studying at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran and staying at Dr Younus Bhat Dormitory on Zafar Street, Tehran, "before the situation worsens" in that country. 

In a post on 'X', the Hyderabad MP said: "Sir @DrSJaishankar, I request your urgent attention to evacuate this Indian student (Ayman Fatima) stranded in Tehran, Iran. Her passport is with the university authorities; there has been no contact with her family, and her father is presently in the UAE. Kindly intervene at the earliest." 

The student is a resident of Noorkhan Bazar in Darulshifa here. India on Wednesday asked all its nationals residing in Iran to leave by available means and avoid any travel to the country, as tensions mounted over a possible military intervention by the US following Tehran's crackdown on nationwide protests that reportedly killed over 2,500 people. -- PTI

