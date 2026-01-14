Never going to need MVA or Uddhav: Fadnavis rules out alliance

15:20





"We are never going to need the MVA or Uddhav in the future. We can never form an alliance with them. We are winning this election. Yes, it's true they are not our 'enemies', we can have tea with them in the future, but there will be no alliance," he asserted.





Speaking to ANI, Fadnavis said that the Mahayuti entered the civic election campaign in a "serious and professional" manner from the very first day. The Chief Minister highlighted that the BJP-led alliance fielded candidates from ordinary backgrounds, including vegetable vendors, middle-class individuals, advocates, and even people without their own homes.





According to him, the campaign received an overwhelming public response, driven by the work showcased before voters. -- ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday made it clear that the BJP-led Mahayuti will not seek any future political alignment with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, asserting that his alliance is fully capable of winning elections on its own.