HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Neighbour arrested for raping 4-year-old girl in Ayodhya

Wed, 14 January 2026
Share:
19:02
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in a village in Ayodhya, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the girl was playing outside her house. 

The accused, who is a neighbour of the girl, allegedly took her to an isolated place and raped her.

Villagers said they rushed to the spot after hearing the child scream. 

The accused tried to flee when he saw the locals approaching, but he was chased down and caught. The villagers subsequently handed him over to the police.

Locals said the accused was released from jail three months ago. 

He had previously been imprisoned in connection with another rape case.

Circle officer (Ayodhya) Ashutosh Tiwari said a case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd ODI Updates: Rana strikes; Conway bowled for 16
2nd ODI Updates: Rana strikes; Conway bowled for 16

LIVE! Influencer Harsha quits Sanatan Dharma promotion
LIVE! Influencer Harsha quits Sanatan Dharma promotion

India again advises citizens to avoid travel to Iran amid unrest
India again advises citizens to avoid travel to Iran amid unrest

India has strongly advised its nationals to avoid travelling to Iran due to the deteriorating security situation and widespread anti-government protests.

Spanish firm says capsule sent data after failed ISRO mission
Spanish firm says capsule sent data after failed ISRO mission

A Spanish startup, Orbital Paradigm, claims its payload, KID, survived the failed PSLV-C62 mission and transmitted data, despite ISRO's silence on the matter. The mission, carrying 16 satellites, failed due to issues in the rocket's...

Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?
Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?

People in Iran have taken to the streets as daily life has become increasingly difficult.Rising prices of food, fuel and basic necessities, job scarcity, and the falling value of money have fuelled wider anger and anti-government unrest...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO