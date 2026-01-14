Neighbour arrested for raping 4-year-old girl in Ayodhya

19:02

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the girl was playing outside her house.





The accused, who is a neighbour of the girl, allegedly took her to an isolated place and raped her.





Villagers said they rushed to the spot after hearing the child scream.





The accused tried to flee when he saw the locals approaching, but he was chased down and caught. The villagers subsequently handed him over to the police.





Locals said the accused was released from jail three months ago.





He had previously been imprisoned in connection with another rape case.





Circle officer (Ayodhya) Ashutosh Tiwari said a case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody. -- PTI

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in a village in Ayodhya, the police said on Wednesday.