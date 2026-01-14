HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nagpur man murders eight-year-old daughter over custody dispute

Wed, 14 January 2026
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A man allegedly killed his eight-year-old daughter over a dispute over her custody with his estranged wife on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The tragic incident took place in Wathoda area of Nagpur.

The victim Dhanashree Shendre lived with her father Shekhar Shendre (46) and grandmother Kusum Shendre (71).

Her mother lived separately and the couple frequently had disputes over who should have the girl's custody, said a police official. Shekhar was unwilling to part with his daughter, he added.

Shekhar allegedly stabbed the child at about 5 am. 

Hearing her screams, family members rushed her to the Wathoda police station, and police personnel took her to Government Medical Hospital where doctors declared her dead during treatment.

Based on a complaint by the grandmother, Wathoda police registered a case of murder against Shekhar Shendre. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

