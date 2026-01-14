HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Musk's Starlink internet service is now free in Iran

Wed, 14 January 2026
Share:
08:37
image
Elon Musk's SpaceX is now providing free internet access via its Starlink satellite service to users in Iran as the country's regime continues its bloody crackdown on anti-government protests, according to a tech expert in touch with Iranian Starlink users.

Starlink accounts in Iran that were previously inactive now have connections and their subscription fees have been waived as of Tuesday, said Ahmad Ahmadian, executive director at the technology nonprofit Holistic Resilience. 

"It's plug and connect ' just put [the satellite terminal] somewhere that has access to a clear view of the sky, and you're good to go," he told CNN.

The news follows a phone call earlier this week between US President Donald Trump and Musk in which the two men discussed Starlink access in Iran. Neither SpaceX nor the White House responded to requests for comment. Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Doctor in Iran talks of streets covered in blood
LIVE! Doctor in Iran talks of streets covered in blood

Iran to hang first protester as Trump promises 'help'
Iran to hang first protester as Trump promises 'help'

Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

Pak drones sighted at LoC, Indian troops open fire
Pak drones sighted at LoC, Indian troops open fire

Indian Army troops fired upon and took down multiple suspected Pakistani drones that entered Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second such incident in three...

Why India-US Trade Deal Is Delayed
Why India-US Trade Deal Is Delayed

A trade deal makes sense only if it is fair and reciprocal. If the cost is strategic dependence or loss of policy space, waiting is the wiser option, asserts Ajay Srivastava.

Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs
Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs

Electors in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be required to present either a voter photo ID card or any one of the 12 alternative identity documents approved by the State Election Commission to cast their...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO