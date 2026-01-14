Musk's Starlink internet service is now free in Iran

08:37





Starlink accounts in Iran that were previously inactive now have connections and their subscription fees have been waived as of Tuesday, said Ahmad Ahmadian, executive director at the technology nonprofit Holistic Resilience.





"It's plug and connect ' just put [the satellite terminal] somewhere that has access to a clear view of the sky, and you're good to go," he told CNN.





The news follows a phone call earlier this week between US President Donald Trump and Musk in which the two men discussed Starlink access in Iran. Neither SpaceX nor the White House responded to requests for comment. Read more here.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is now providing free internet access via its Starlink satellite service to users in Iran as the country's regime continues its bloody crackdown on anti-government protests, according to a tech expert in touch with Iranian Starlink users.