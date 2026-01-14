HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MF AUM Slowest In 3 Years

Wed, 14 January 2026
09:48
Mutual funds recorded over 18 per cent growth in assets under management (AUM) in 2025, going by the increase in average AUM between the December quarters of 2024 and 2025.

The industry managed an average of Rs 81 trillion during the October-December 2025 period compared to Rs 68.6 trillion in the same period of 2024, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

According to experts, the pace of growth in 2025 was sharply lower compared to 2024 largely due to sharply lower mark-to-market gains this year due to subdued equity market. The combined quarterly average AUM of SBI, ICICI Prudential, HDFC and Nippon India rose by Rs 6.1 trillion during the year. In the same period, the industry added Rs 12.4 trillion to the AUM.

In absolute terms, the quarterly average AUMs of ICICI Prudential and HDFC grew the fastest in 2025 as they added Rs 2 trillion and Rs 1.4 trillion, respectively.

SBI, which remains the largest fund house with Rs 12.5 trillion average AUM, added Rs 1.3 trillion to its tally.

Nippon India, the fourth largest asset manager, remained among the fastest growing major fund house as its AUM surged 23 per cent or by Rs 1.3 trillion. 

In percentage terms, Motilal Oswal, Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services and Invesco topped the growth chart. Their AUMs grew at the fastest pace among the top 20 fund houses.                 

--  Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

