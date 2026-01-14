HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra civic polls: Microphones, large groups barred campaigning

Wed, 14 January 2026
Share:
09:26
image
The Maharashtra State Election Commission has prohibited civic poll candidates from using microphones and moving in large groups during door-to-door canvassing, citing its decision to allow only limited personal outreach after the end of the public campaign. 

Opposition parties have criticised the decision, alleging that it weakens restrictions imposed by the election authority itself and allows candidates to continue campaigning in person despite the formal end of public canvassing. 

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state will be held on Thursday. The official public canvassing for the polls ended on Tuesday evening, but the SEC has said that candidates can still visit voters' homes and campaign, provided the number of persons does not exceed five and there is no use of mikes. 

Candidates are permitted to meet voters personally and undertake door-to-door visits beyond a 100-metre radius of polling stations even after the close of public campaigning, but without supporters and without the use of loudspeakers or electronic media, as per the SEC's order. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Doctor in Iran talks of streets covered in blood
LIVE! Doctor in Iran talks of streets covered in blood

Iran to hang first protester as Trump promises 'help'
Iran to hang first protester as Trump promises 'help'

Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

Pak drones sighted at LoC, Indian troops open fire
Pak drones sighted at LoC, Indian troops open fire

Indian Army troops fired upon and took down multiple suspected Pakistani drones that entered Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second such incident in three...

Why India-US Trade Deal Is Delayed
Why India-US Trade Deal Is Delayed

A trade deal makes sense only if it is fair and reciprocal. If the cost is strategic dependence or loss of policy space, waiting is the wiser option, asserts Ajay Srivastava.

Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs
Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs

Electors in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be required to present either a voter photo ID card or any one of the 12 alternative identity documents approved by the State Election Commission to cast their...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO