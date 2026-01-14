HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Leave Iran now: India's 2nd advisory to its citizens

Wed, 14 January 2026
16:07
A burnt car in Tehran. Pic: IRIB via WANA via Reuters
India issues its second advisory for its citizens in Iran.


"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran as students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial fights. 

"It is reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments.

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports readily available with them." 

The United States Virtual Embassy in Iran on Monday (local time) issued an advisory for American citizens to "Leave Iran now", warning that protests across the country are "escalating" and could "turn violent", leading to "arrests, injuries and severe disruptions" to daily life.

The death toll in the Iran protests and riots have crossed 2500.

LIVE! Thackeray cousins visit Mumbadevi temple ahead of D-day

2nd ODI Updates: Kohli out for 23 as India struggle

Telangana: 500 strays killed to fulfil poll promises

Girls in North India told to stay home, bear kids: DMK MP

Why Venezuela Did Not Celebrate Maduro's Fall

