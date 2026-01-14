HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kolkata: 2 more nurses with Nipah symptoms hospitalised

Wed, 14 January 2026
22:20
Representational image
Two more nurses were on Wednesday admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital in Kolkata after they showed symptoms of the Nipah virus infection, a health department official said.

The two were engaged in the treatment of a health worker who tested positive for the Nipah virus at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

One of the duo was brought to the city hospital on late January 13 night, while the other, a house staff member, was shifted from the Bardhaman facility on early Wednesday, he added.

"These two health workers have symptoms of being infected with the Nipah virus. Their samples have been collected and sent for examination," the health department official said.

The two healthcare workers had treated that nurse, who tested positive for the contagion, when she was admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

"Both developed symptoms and were subsequently taken to Beleghata ID Hospital, the official said. -- PTI

