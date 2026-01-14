Iranian FM dials Jaishankar, discusses Tehran situation

21:25

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar/File image





"Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran," Jaishankar said in a post on X.





The conversation comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia and growing international concern over stability in the region.





Though no further details were shared, the contact underlined New Delhi's continued diplomatic engagement with Tehran and its interest in closely tracking security and political trends affecting regional peace, energy flows and the safety of Indian interests abroad.

