Iran writes to UNSC after Trump asks people to keep protesting

In the letter, Iran's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, expressed what he described as grave concern over recent remarks by the President of the United States directed at protests inside Iran.





Tehran claims the comments encouraged unrest and suggested external support for attempts to seize state institutions, which Iranian officials argue amounts to an explicit threat against the country's sovereignty and national security.





Iran maintains that the U.S. statements violate core principles of international law, including provisions of the UN Charter that prohibit the threat or use of force and forbid intervention in the domestic affairs of sovereign states. The letter asserts that such rhetoric contributes to political destabilization and could inflame violence, with serious consequences for regional and international peace and security.





The Iranian mission further situates the remarks within what it calls a broader pattern of escalating pressure from Washington, alleging repeated threats of force in recent weeks. It references earlier diplomatic communications sent to the United Nations in late December 2025 and early January 2026, which, according to Tehran, documented similar concerns.





Iranian officials argue that these actions are part of a long-standing strategy aimed at weakening the country through sanctions, economic pressure, and political agitation.





In its communication, Iran also links the latest developments to the aftermath of a brief but intense conflict in June 2025, which it characterizes as an act of aggression. The letter claims that the failure of that confrontation has been followed by renewed efforts to destabilize Iran internally, including messaging aimed at encouraging confrontation between young people and the state.





The Islamic Republic has urged the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to take a clear stance by condemning incitement to violence and threats of military action. It also called on all UN member states to avoid statements or actions that could undermine Iran's sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence.





Additionally, the letter warns against what Iran describes as potential miscalculations by the United States, cautioning that any act of military aggression would carry serious consequences. Tehran also places responsibility on both the United States and Israel for harm it says has resulted from destabilizing policies, including civilian casualties.





US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) had called on protesters in Iran to continue demonstrating, saying that assistance would arrive soon, without sharing further details.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP." -- ANI

