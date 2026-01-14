Iran set to hang protester amid anti-regime protest crackdown

09:50





26-year-old Erfan Soltani is allegedly scheduled to be hanged to death after his arrest during the protests in Karaj last Thursday (local time), the Iran Human Rights (IHR) and National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFD) NGO groups said. The NUFD reported that the man's "only crime is calling for freedom for Iran."





NUFD is also calling for international support to stop Soltani's hanging. He is allegedly unable to seek legal advice to defend himself, as reported by New York Post. The protester is being charged with "waging war against God," a crime punishable by death in Iran. -- ANI

Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.