HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran set to hang protester amid anti-regime protest crackdown

Wed, 14 January 2026
Share:
09:50
image
Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, New York Post reported, citing human rights groups. 

26-year-old Erfan Soltani is allegedly scheduled to be hanged to death after his arrest during the protests in Karaj last Thursday (local time), the Iran Human Rights (IHR) and National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFD) NGO groups said. The NUFD reported that the man's "only crime is calling for freedom for Iran." 

NUFD is also calling for international support to stop Soltani's hanging. He is allegedly unable to seek legal advice to defend himself, as reported by New York Post. The protester is being charged with "waging war against God," a crime punishable by death in Iran. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Doctor in Iran talks of streets covered in blood
LIVE! Doctor in Iran talks of streets covered in blood

Iran to hang first protester as Trump promises 'help'
Iran to hang first protester as Trump promises 'help'

Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

Pak drones sighted at LoC, Indian troops open fire
Pak drones sighted at LoC, Indian troops open fire

Indian Army troops fired upon and took down multiple suspected Pakistani drones that entered Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second such incident in three...

Why India-US Trade Deal Is Delayed
Why India-US Trade Deal Is Delayed

A trade deal makes sense only if it is fair and reciprocal. If the cost is strategic dependence or loss of policy space, waiting is the wiser option, asserts Ajay Srivastava.

Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs
Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs

Electors in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be required to present either a voter photo ID card or any one of the 12 alternative identity documents approved by the State Election Commission to cast their...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO